Soin to add 5-story tower

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center will add a five-story, 170-000 square-foot tower to the hospital.

The new tower will accommodate more surgical services, cardiac services, private inpatient rooms and shelled space to allow for further expansion. Construction on the $70 million project is scheduled to begin this fall and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020. Danis Building Construction has been awarded the project.

This is one of many expansion projects since Soin opened in 2012. In 2013 the hospital completed the fourth floor to meet a rise in medical surgical services. In 2015 the Emergency Department was added to accommodate increased patient demand, and in 2016 the fifth floor was completed to add more patient rooms and therapy space. In the fall of 2017, Kettering Cancer Care opened an expanded infusion center and clinical exam rooms, doubling the accommodation for chemotherapy patients.

Most recently, an 8,300-square-foot radiation therapy center was added.

“From the beginning, Soin Medical Center was built with the future in mind,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “As demand for our services continues to grow in Greene County, these expanded services allow us to provide comprehensive, advanced care to residents close to where they live.”