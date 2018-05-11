Trebein Elementary students study science

BEAVERCREEK — The Fifth Annual Trebein Elementary Science Fair took place May 4.

This year teachers reported record participation, with more than 110 students from grades three, four, and five.

“Participation was entirely voluntary, so it was great to see so much excitement and interest in science,” said teacher Angela St. Pierre-Hoh. “Students have been working on these investigations for over a month. We were privileged to have many volunteer judges from our community help us out. Parents, community members, and volunteers from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base assisted with the judging of student projects.”

Project topics range from food and its effects on your body, to clean energy, animals, sports, growing plants, and chemical reactions.

Students tested the effects of caffeine on heart rate and anxiety, the best ingredients to make slime, what animals glow, the aerodynamics of paper airplanes, which surfaces contain the most bacteria, what is the best air pressure for a basketball bounce, and much more.

Judges said they were impressed with the quality of the projects, the information learned, and the enthusiasm for science.

“It’s exciting to see so many young scientists at work!” said St. Pierre-Hoh.