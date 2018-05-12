Dream Dinners brings families together

BEAVERCREEK — Dream Dinners — a women-owned business in Cross Pointe Centre of Centerville — provides an efficient way for people to have quality, nutritious meals without the hassle of shopping and endlessly thinking, “What’s for dinner tonight?” However, as important as that is, its mission goes far deeper.

Beavercreek resident and owner Danielle Wyen notes that Dream Dinners works hard every day to pursue a mission of bringing families, especially children, to the dinner table in an environment that eliminates the endless distractions, digital and otherwise, of the day.

Wyen and her three fellow owners view Dream Dinners as much as a passion as anything else.

“There are few things in life as personal as family and enjoying each other’s company with a great meal at the end of the day,” said Wyen. She adds, “Dream Dinners was founded on ‘Homemade Made Easy’,” and points out that she was attracted to Dream Dinners as a customer because of its mission “to grow great kids.”

Wyen fell in love with the concept, and the mission and beliefs that Dream Dinners stands for. In 2017 Danielle became the fourth partner in the ownership of the Centerville location.

Dream Dinners also focuses equally hard at developing strong community relationships. This is a vital part of their business model.

For example, every month Dream Dinners spotlights a particular industry to show appreciation – such as teachers or library workers – and to provide special offers. First Responders will be honored with a free meal on June 5.

Working with schools and grass roots charities, such as House of Bread, is also important to Dream Dinners, as is volunteering at the BOGG Ministry. (Because of God’s Grace.) Other groups that Dream Dinners works closely with include Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Alzheimer’s Association, We Care Arts, MOPS, PTOs and a variety of other groups. Their goal is to donate $1,000 each month to local organizations.

Dream Dinners provides customers a unique four-part process: easy online ordering from a monthly menu, assembling the customized meals at Dream Dinners’ location, cooking the meals at home often in under 30 minutes, and enjoying delicious homemade family meals with less dinnertime stress.

For more information call 937-312-9930, visit www.DreamDinners.com.