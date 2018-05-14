Beavercreek police reports

April 24

9:26 a.m. —Theft was reported on the 2500 block of North Fairfield Road.

10:49 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 50 block of Plum Street.

11:30 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 2900 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

2:59 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3600 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

7:14 p.m. — A 911 hangup was reported on the 1200 block of Dequincy Drive.

9:40 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Evelyn Drive.

April 25

9:18 a.m. — Littering was reported on the 2500 block of Lantz Road.

2:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Trubee Lane.

3:32 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block of Pine Bluff Drive.

4:03 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2300 block of Kewanna Lane.

8:04 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2400 block of Spicer Drive.

April 26

7:05 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Bronston Trail.

9:48 a.m. — A 911 hangup was reported on the 2100 block of Oakbrookk Boulevard.

12:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2600 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

2:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2300 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

5:17 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Factory Road.

7:07 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 4200 block of Lavina Court.

April 27

12:46 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1700 block of Stedman Lane.

2:52 p.m. — A 911 hangup was reported on the 3400 block of Willow Creek Drive.

3:54 p.m. — A crash with personal injury was reported on the corner of Lantz Road and Edenwood Drive.

6:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2200 block of North Fairfield Road.

10:59 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Hemlock Drive.

April 28

8:24 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2300 block of County Line Road.

11:50 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 1700 block of Wilene Drive.

3:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

8:52 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Eastern and Woods Drive.

April 29

5:23 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of Crone Road.

11:33 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of North Fairfield Road.

7:49 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4400 block of Buckeye Lane.

10:33 p.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on the 4200 block of Walbridge Trail.

News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

