Mensa offers IQ admission test

BEAVERCREEK — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will offer the society’s admission test 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16 at the Beavercreek Branch Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program.

The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. The test American Mensa administers is not normed and validated for persons under 14. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

A language-neutral, culture-neutral, non-timed test is available for applicants whose first language is not English, who have trouble with timed tests, are dyslexic, or who might otherwise have difficulty with the test most applicants take. Please contact us for an appointment if this would apply to you. This test is not given with the May 16 test.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, please contact www.testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged.