Beyond the opioid epidemic: Addressing addiction and mental health

XENIA — Ohio leads the entire country in the unenviable statistic of most deaths due to drug overdoses. Ohio had more than 4,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2016 alone according to media reports. The number of deaths due to this cause has nearly doubled in just the last two years. They now surpass automotive accidents, homicides, and terror attacks.

It’s been one year since Attorney General Mike DeWine and a panel of local experts described the opioid/heroin crisis. A team is returning to report on what is working well and challenges we face as a community.

The Greene County Tea Party will welcome Dr. Greta Mayer, CEO, Mental Health Rehabilitation Board, and a team of professionals 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at Xneia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Experts will be there to let people know where help is available, answer questions, and help you to help others. The other professional organizations joining Dr. Mayer include; experts from the Christopher House, The Hope Spot, Families of Addicts, and the Greene County Sheriff, Gene Fisher. They will take questions from the audience after opening presentations.

“If Ohio citizens are waiting for government to resolve this problem by legislation, it will only be part of the solution. The total solution lies with the necessary local resources and an informed public. Each of us must be willing to do our share to stem this tide,” said Greene County Tea Party President Dennis Crouch.

Program is free and open to the public.