Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results

XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Police Department and the Fairborn Police Department reported that two OVI checkpoints held April 20 on Colonel Glenn Highway resulted in two arrests.

The checkpoints were conducted on Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek from 8-10 p.m. and in Fairborn from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Lieutenant Matt Schmenk of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post reported that 510 motorists were checked while passing through the checkpoints. Five motorists who had consumed alcohol were evaluated for impairment but not arrested. Saturation units patrolling the area arrested two motorist for OVI during the checkpoint operation.

Officers remind residents to plan ahead if planning to consume alcohol.

“Designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” Schmenk said in the press release.