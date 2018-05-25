Local author introduces a resource for the grieving

BEAVERCREEK — Author Esther Cobb is celebrating the release of her book by hosting a party, 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 1 at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road. The release party activities will be followed by an open memorial service, 7-7:45 p.m. The memorial service is an opportunity for any community member to come express their grief and search for comfort together.

Esther Cobb is a wife and mother that wanted to share her experience of praying through recent griefs she had encountered. Her personal journey of mourning lead her to write a book.

Her book, My Soul Weeps: A book of prayer and hope for those who mourn, is a companion prayer book and journal for people living through loss. Through the use of typography, watercolor artwork, Scripture and an ancient meditative prayer technique, the book is a comforting resource for anyone who encounters grief.

The book release party is designed to be family friendly with lawn games, activities and giveaways. C’est Cheese! food truck and Kona Ice shaved ice truck will both be present at the party. The open memorial service is being officiated by Pastor Sheila Slone of Alpha Community Church and will include music, special readings by community members, including the author, and a balloon release. Memorial service guests are encouraged to bring photos of those they grieve to the event.

For more event information, please visit www.EstherTheAuthor.me.