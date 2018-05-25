Mixed complex coming soon

BEAVERCREEK — There will soon be a new complex building that will consist of a mix of business and residential units to the Beavercreek area.

Mills-Barnett Pavilion requested rezoning for 3.5 acres at 1505 North Fairfield Road, just north of the intersection of Lantz Road. City Council granted the request for rezoning and the issue will move to the second and third reading before final approval recently.

The original concept plan was dated March 8, 2018 and was approved for a R-1A (One-Family) zoning. The new request is for a MX-PUD (Mixed Use Planned Unit Development). This will allow the developer to create a complex similar to Xenia’s downtown or The Greene with retail, commercial, or offices on the lower level and condos or apartments on the upper level.

With this rezoning, it will allow this type of mix with the exception such as a a drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation clinics, heating and air conditioning and plumbing stores, residential cleaning services, car rental services, or a veterinary clinic with kennels or animal hospital. There is also a limitation to a maximum of 5.5 dwelling units per acre.

Currently, the property is home to 1,948 house that sits back from the road and several sheds and other structures within a sparsely treed wooded area. These will need to be removed. The current site plan does not include an access point, but the future plan will. It will be located on Lantz Road, with a secondary access on Rock Drive.

This approval includes eight conditions including the restriction of tree removal until specific site plan approval, pavement/parking lot setbacks, and height restriction of 35 feet, which will restrict the builder from constructing a 4-5 story building.

“This will be a wonderful addition to the community,” Mayor Bob Stone said.