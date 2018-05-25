Posted on by

BHS, CHS seniors now alumni

,

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Salutatorian Andrew Barbaro receives his diploma from Carroll High School Principal Matthew Sableski May 18 during graduation in Trent Arena.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Salutatorian Andrew Barbaro receives his diploma from Carroll High School Principal Matthew Sableski May 18 during graduation in Trent Arena.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News Amiya Smoot stands as she is recognized for earning the art department award.


Scott Halasz | Greene County News Beavercreek High School held its graduation May 19 at the Nutter Center. Before the commencement, uh, commenced, seniors hung out back stage.


Scott Halasz | Greene County News The crowd of thousands was entertained by the choir and the band during the graduation.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Salutatorian Andrew Barbaro receives his diploma from Carroll High School Principal Matthew Sableski May 18 during graduation in Trent Arena.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Amiya Smoot stands as she is recognized for earning the art department award.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Beavercreek High School held its graduation May 19 at the Nutter Center. Before the commencement, uh, commenced, seniors hung out back stage.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

The crowd of thousands was entertained by the choir and the band during the graduation.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Salutatorian Andrew Barbaro receives his diploma from Carroll High School Principal Matthew Sableski May 18 during graduation in Trent Arena.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/web1_Diploma.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News Salutatorian Andrew Barbaro receives his diploma from Carroll High School Principal Matthew Sableski May 18 during graduation in Trent Arena.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Amiya Smoot stands as she is recognized for earning the art department award.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/web1_AwardWinner.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News Amiya Smoot stands as she is recognized for earning the art department award.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Beavercreek High School held its graduation May 19 at the Nutter Center. Before the commencement, uh, commenced, seniors hung out back stage.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/web1_DSC_5920_ne2018519223325577.jpgScott Halasz | Greene County News Beavercreek High School held its graduation May 19 at the Nutter Center. Before the commencement, uh, commenced, seniors hung out back stage.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News The crowd of thousands was entertained by the choir and the band during the graduation.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/web1_DSC_5925_ne2018519223327911.jpgScott Halasz | Greene County News The crowd of thousands was entertained by the choir and the band during the graduation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:13 am |    

BHS, CHS seniors now alumni

BHS, CHS seniors now alumni
10:13 am |    

Treatment bill will move to House floor

Treatment bill will move to House floor
10:12 am |    

Students honor teachers who made a difference

Students honor teachers who made a difference