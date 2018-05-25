BHS, CHS seniors now alumni

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Salutatorian Andrew Barbaro receives his diploma from Carroll High School Principal Matthew Sableski May 18 during graduation in Trent Arena.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Amiya Smoot stands as she is recognized for earning the art department award.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Beavercreek High School held its graduation May 19 at the Nutter Center. Before the commencement, uh, commenced, seniors hung out back stage.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
The crowd of thousands was entertained by the choir and the band during the graduation.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Salutatorian Andrew Barbaro receives his diploma from Carroll High School Principal Matthew Sableski May 18 during graduation in Trent Arena.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Amiya Smoot stands as she is recognized for earning the art department award.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News Beavercreek High School held its graduation May 19 at the Nutter Center. Before the commencement, uh, commenced, seniors hung out back stage.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News The crowd of thousands was entertained by the choir and the band during the graduation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU