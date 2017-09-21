Religion Digest

Chicken and noodle fundraiser

BEAVERVCREEK — Beavercreek United Church of Christ will host a chicken and noodle fundraiser 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the church, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Road.

This is the same recipe that was served for many years at the church’s booth at the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The cost is $8 and includeschoice of side dish and drink. Please come to the back entrance and go downstairs to the fellowship room.

Aley hosts blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Donors get a free pair of socks when they register to give blood at the Aley United Methodist Church blood drive 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the meeting rooms, 4143 Kemp Road. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The “Saving Lives Knocks Our Socks Off” campaign marks the first time CBC had given away a pair of socks as a donor gift.

CROP Walk to fight local, global hunger

FAIRBORN — The 2017 Fairborn CROP Walk, which is aimed to to fight hunger in Fairborn and around the world, is slated for Sunday, Oct. 8.

The CROP Walk raised $1559.50 in 2016 for the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. The goal this year is to raise $1800. To reach this goal, CROP Walk organizers are asking individuals and organizations to participate in the community event. Twenty five percent of all funds raised on CROP Walks are returned to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry while the remaining 75 percent is designated to any one of 18 international hunger-fighting agencies.

Undesignated funds help support the worldwide programs of the Church World Services. For questions on the CROP Walk, call Walk Coordinator Bob Andes at 937-581-1239.

Resolved youth

BEAVERCREEK — The Resolved Youth meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in our community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal from 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. During 2016, the church offered free clothing, coats, and shoes to 248 homes in Fairborn plus 23 families in surrounding cities, including 470 adults, 116 teenagers, and 361 children — 947 individuals total.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Greene County News

