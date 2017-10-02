Devotional: Blessed obedience

“As Jesus was saying these things, a woman in the crowd called out, ‘Blessed is the mother who gave you birth and nursed you.’ He replied, ‘Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it.’” (Luke 11:27b-28)

Jesus is all about priorities. His teachings always bring to the front that which is most important. In this case it is the temptation to false worship that is His focus. Certainly, Mary, His earthly mother is to be honored. She was the faithful vessel of our Savior but she is not the hero of the story. Jesus is the Hero and everything He is, is revealed through the Holy Scriptures and those Scriptures point to a life in line with what God calls for. Jesus came to proclaim the Word of God so that we might hear, believe and obey.

The Word of God has been a sure foundation in our faith development. It has been a gift of God for us. The Grace of God has been revealed to us though this Word. Jesus has become alive through this Word. Obedience has become possible through this Word. Though we find it interesting to look at earthly heroes and fantasize of them, the Hero of our life is Jesus, and the Word of God has made Him known to us.

Heavenly Father, thank You for Your Word that has led us in obedience. When we have strayed from Your Word we have fallen into disobedience. Your patience and mercy to us has brought us back to You time and again. Continue to lead us in Your obedience. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

