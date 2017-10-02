Orphaned student receives Foster Care Scholarship

CEDARVILLE — Each year, Cedarville University awards a full-tuition scholarship to a student who has grown up in Ohio’s foster care system. This year’s recipient is Allie Eybers, a freshman communication major from Munroe Falls, Ohio.

Eybers grew up in a Christian family and committed herself to Jesus at a young age. When she was 12 years old, her mom died from breast cancer.

“After my mom’s death, I really began to doubt my relationship with God,” explained Eybers. “But I still had my dad. He was the one who kept encouraging me and making sure my faith stood solid.”

When Eybers was 16 years old, her dad died suddenly from a heart attack. She felt lost, and nothing made sense to her.

During the summer before her senior year of high school, Eybers went on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic with her school. On that trip, she felt God’s love, and she renewed her relationship with Christ.

Eybers heard about Cedarville University through a friend at school. After she visited Cedarville, she fell in love with it and knew it was where she wanted to be. However, she was concerned about paying tuition.

After talking with her high school’s college placement counselor, Eybers learned that she qualified for Cedarville’s foster care scholarship. After much prayer, she applied and was selected for the full-tuition scholarship.

“It still amazes me that I’m actually here at Cedarville to study,” said Eybers. “Two years ago, I didn’t think it would be possible for me to attend a Christian school.”

In 2013, Thomas White, president of Cedarville University, created the scholarship to answer God’s call to care for the orphans. Since the scholarship’s inception, five students have been awarded full-tuition scholarships.

To be considered for the scholarship, a student must be in custody of either a foster home or a ward of the state, meet all admissions requirements, and annually complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

More information about the foster care scholarship can be found at https://www.cedarville.edu/financialaid/Foster-Care-Scholarship.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

