Religion Digest

CROP Walk to fight local, global hunger

FAIRBORN — The 2017 Fairborn CROP Walk, which is aimed to to fight hunger in Fairborn and around the world, is slated for Sunday, Oct. 8.

The CROP Walk raised $1559.50 in 2016 for the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. The goal this year is to raise $1800. To reach this goal, CROP Walk organizers are asking individuals and organizations to participate in the community event. Twenty five percent of all funds raised on CROP Walks are returned to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry while the remaining 75 percent is designated to any one of 18 international hunger-fighting agencies.

Undesignated funds help support the worldwide programs of the Church World Services. For questions on the CROP Walk, call Walk Coordinator Bob Andes at 937-581-1239.

Fall harvest fest

XENIA — Liberty Worship Center will host a Fall Harvest Festival Sunday, Oct. 15 at the church, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Road. Starting off with breakfast which will be available for purchase in the fellowship hall from 8-10 a.m. A free cruise in of your older cars and trucks will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A dash plaque will be given to all participating and there will be a drawing for door prizes.

Worship service in the Family Life Center from 10 a.m. Starting at 11 a.m. food available for purchase through out the day, including hotdogs, walking tacos, nachos and more. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides and a play area with bounce houses for your younger ones. Proceeds from this event will go to the Helping Hands Food Pantry that serves many families in the Xenia area. For more information call 937-371-8337.

Commemorating the Reformation

BEAVERCREEK — Commemorating the Reformation will be presented by Fr. David Endres, PhD., Dean of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and the Athenaeum of Ohio, and Dr. David Mengel, Xavier University Dean of College of Arts and Sciences and History Professor. Dr. Mengel will highlight the historical roots of the reform. Fr. Endres will speak about the reforming movement’s impact on the Catholic Church leading up to the Council of Trent. Both will also speak to a future of greater reconciliation and unity.

This presentation will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at Peace Ev. Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton Xenia Road. for more information call 937-426-1441.

Resolved youth

BEAVERCREEK — The Resolved Youth meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in our community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal from 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. During 2016, the church offered free clothing, coats, and shoes to 248 homes in Fairborn plus 23 families in surrounding cities, including 470 adults, 116 teenagers, and 361 children — 947 individuals total.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

News-Current Report

Greene County News report compiled by staff.

