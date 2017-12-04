Guarding your shoes and your way

Proverbs 16:17 “The highway of the upright is to depart from evil; He who watches his way preserves his life.”

There are certain things a person needs to watch carefully. If you don’t you are in for some real trouble!

This past week we made some changes in our family. Monday I happened to look online and found a puppy that looked so sweet. I convinced Dad and Abigail to go with me just to look at her, but as is the usual result when a person goes to look at a puppy, we came home with an 8-week old sable German Shepherd female.

We have had so much fun with this little bundle of energy, but I have found this new adventure to be a lot of work. I can’t let Apache out of my sight for a minute or she will have an accident on the floor or try to snack on something she shouldn’t like my new pair of shoes. Without a constant vigil, things could get ruined and messes can be made.

Similarly, it is important to keep careful watch over our personal thoughts and actions. The wise writer of Proverbs encourages us that if we watch our way and depart from evil we will preserve our lives.

It is very easy to get comfortable with our regular patterns of living and forget to seek guidance from the Lord through His word. When we become slack in this practice our thoughts can become bent towards the world’s way of thinking. Soon our actions begin to follow our natural human sinful tendencies and before we know it we’ve found ourselves with a big mess.

Many families have fallen apart when a husband or wife stopped keeping watch and allowed his or her heart to be drawn away by another. Many young people have sought pleasure or acceptance through worldly vices. Without thinking carefully they followed the wrong path and ended up at a dead end street where only sorrow and regret could be found. Those who want to stay out of trouble would be wise to keep a constant watch on their souls.

Apache is a sweetheart and we already love her, but she needs constant attention. She is a good reminder of how important it is to keep a close watch at all times on the things we know are important; the furniture… our shoes… but most of all the way we live! — Love, Mama

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/12/web1_sheridanS.jpg

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.