Religion Digest

Toy drive

FAIRBORN — Fairborn United Methodist Church invites the community to join them for a free toy giveaway this holiday season. The drive will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 in the church gym in the rear of the building, 100 N. Broad St.

This toy giveaway includes gently used toys, books, stuffed animals and bikes. The bikes will be given away in a free raffle but only one bike can be received per family. The doors will open prior to the drive kicking off to give individuals the opportunity to fill out a registration form. The church’s Family Closet free clothing store will also be open at the same time.

The church is also accepting donations for individuals interested in giving through Thursday, Nov. 30. For directions on how to find the church or for more information, call the church office at 937-878-5042.

Cookie walk set

BEAVERCREEK — Hawker United Church of Christ presents the Annual Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9. Choose from a large assortment of homemade cookies and candy. Cookies are $7 per pound. Candy is $8 per pound. Come early for the best selection. Hawker Church is located at 1617 Longview St.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in our community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal from 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. During 2016, the church offered free clothing, coats, and shoes to 248 homes in Fairborn plus 23 families in surrounding cities, including 470 adults, 116 teenagers, and 361 children — 947 individuals total.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Religion items

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to membs@aimmediamidwest.com. This event list runs weekly.

News-Current Report

Greene County News report compiled by staff.

