God said man is evil

God is a God of love! I often refer to God as “Jesus,” because people believe in many gods. I believe there is only one God and His name is above all gods. As I look around this dark world, I see it becoming more and more evil. The Bible says that tomorrow is not promised to any of us. I am 78 years old and just might be 79 by the time this letter gets in the newspaper.

I know sometimes I make people angry with what I write and believe, but I couldn’t care less. I was created by a holy God for His glory and I’m not here to please mankind. Jesus came down here to suffer and die to make a way for people to get to Heaven. We all have sinned and fallen short of the Kingdom of God. We have been given a way back to the Father through His Son. Jesus said if I see someone on the wrong path that I should try to help them get on the right road. The Bible says there are two roads—the narrow and the wide. I know some won’t believe me because they don’t believe the Bible. Some even use the foolish excuse that man wrote the Bible so they don’t believe it. You will never understand all of the Bible because God is God and He inspired the writers to give us words that tell us we had better do what He says. We are all doomed if we don’t walk the road that Jesus walked. He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life and no one can get to Heaven unless they go through Him. Now, if that is not plain enough, I don’t know what else to tell you. The Bible tells us to not lean on our own understanding, but to trust God and His Word. We are the creations; He is God!

I write a lot of letters and people ask me, “Don’t you get tired of writing? You repeat yourself a lot.” It is not unusual to repeat oneself, and the Bible tells us over and over the instructions for life here and life eternal. You should read the Bible until you get filled up and start running over because the Word of God lasts forever. Some people read the Bible and learn quickly. I am a slow learner, but I know the most important things about the Bible: Repent, turn from your sins, and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved. Live a holy life, because God is holy and He wants His people to be holy.People say that it is hard to live a holy life, and that’s true. The devil, our enemy, is always on our trail tempting us. But the Word says, “Greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world.” The Bible gives us truth that will grab you and cut you deep in your heart. I am a new creation; I’ve had a spiritual heart transplant! Christ has forgiven me by the blood He shed on Calvary’s hill. I was walking the wrong pathway, but now I’m on the highway to Heaven—praise the Lord.

So if you think I am crazy, you are right! Crazy in love with Jesus! He knows it and He told me to let it be known around the world. There will not be any excuses when we stand before Him in the end. Oh, excuse me, I meant to say “bow” before Him. The Bible says that everyone will bow before Him and confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. We will all give an account of our lives. I you haven’t lived for Him, then you will experience separation from everything good and holy.

The words I write are not my own; so if you don’t like what I write, take it to the Lord. As far as I am concerned, “Case closed! He said it and that settles it for me!” God bless everyone.

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff of Xenia is a guest religious columnist.

