“Then he said to them, ‘Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” (Luke 12:15)

When Jesus came to save the world He also came to warn it. As the world spins along it takes for granted things that are dangerous. One of those things that Jesus talks about a lot is wealth – the material things of the world. He knew how easy it was for us to make these “things” our gods. We wouldn’t admit this but He would bring it to light. These things can get our focus off of God if we indulge them too much or with the wrong motive. They can become our worst addiction affecting our life here and our future with Him. His warning is for all ages.

What does it take to have the Lord as our primary focus in life? How do we make this happen? It is a gradual process of the Lord gaining a hold within our life from which He can influence us. As He develops His mind within us we choose the “things” in life more carefully and do not allow them to be addictive. Jesus came to give us “abundant life,” not abundant things. He came to give us a “peace that passes all understanding,” not a false security through things. We know we are on the wrong track if “things” have a hold on us, if we cannot give them up. If we would weep and wail with the loss of a “thing,” then we are in danger. If we are willing to give up everything we have for His sake, we are secure for time and eternity. This is “losing our life that we might save it.”

Heavenly Father, continue to transform our mind so that it never puts a “thing” before You. Let all we have bow to You and be at Your disposal, according to Your will. We thank You that You have given us a charitable spirit and that we do not cling to our “stuff” but enjoy it as gifts from You for our life. We enjoy the “stuff” of this world but never over You. We thank You for Your giving to us over the years. You have been abundantly gracious and good. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

