Seed on the path

“Listen then to what the parable of the sower means: When anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in his heart. This is the seed sown along the path.” (Matthew 13:18-19)

The devil is still alive and well on planet earth. He works to deceive with his roaring those who are fed the Word of God. He seeks to use whatever means he can to stumble a person on their way to faith in Jesus. His dark angels are at this work day and night planting the seeds of doubt and unbelief. They work to harden hearts to the Word of God bringing His grace. The devil is a real enemy. We are unable to stand against him. Thus, we need God to intervene and He has done so through Jesus.

Each of us knows this war that is waged for our souls. Each of us has the pull of two forces on our life. Since the devil is always active, trying to deceive and pull us away from God what is the answer? We need more Grace! We must receive more of God’s presence that will create faith within us. We desire the Lord to continue to scatter His seed of the Word, with His Spirit, to us, and in that Word to soften our souls to receive it through repentance. Our situation is never hopeless with our God. With Him all things are possible, even the saving of our rebellious life. His Grace will break through. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, we have all been there. We have been hardened to Your Grace at one time or another. We have been deceived by our mutual enemy and doubted Your goodness. Forgive us and shower us with Your Word. Build Your presence within our life anew. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

