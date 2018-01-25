Seed on the thorny ground

“The one who received the seed that fell among the thorns is the man who hears the word, but the worries of this life and the deceitfulness of wealth choke it, making it unfruitful.” (Matthew 13:22)

As the sower generously scatters the Word of God to everyone it is received differently depending on the nature and spirit of individuals. Resistance arises to the Grace of God and can pull a person away from a strong relationship with Him. The person who is troubled in life by “thorns” is vulnerable to those things of the world that surround him that are influential. One’s life may experience pressures from family or work that draw attention away from a relationship with God. They can totally destroy that relationship. Wealth also can draw our attention and lead one to self-reliance over against relying on God. Such lives are unfruitful because they are without God.

What are the temptations in our life that would seek to choke out our relationship with God? Where are we vulnerable to compromising our faith? Where are we in danger of losing our faith? How do we handle worry when it rises up within us? How do we use our wealth for God’s service rather than for our future security? It all comes down to God’s faithfulness to us and more of His Grace. We cannot resist these temptations on our own. Our cry to our God must be, “Help!” This is the prayer our God will not ignore.

Heavenly Father, we admit that we are more vulnerable in this world than we would wish. Thank You for ever being present with us to resist the cares of the world that seek to depress and draw us away from You. We cry for Your help. Strengthen our bond with You. Your faithfulness is sure. We need to ever be strengthened. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

