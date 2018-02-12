Religion Digest

Benefit dinner

BEAVERCREEK — Hawker United Church of Christ President’s Club is hosting its Sixth Annual Lasagna Dinner 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 1617 N. Longview St.

Proceeds to benefit 4 Paws for Ability for a local child a with yearly maintenance costs for her service dog and for the 4 Paws organization. Dinner will include: meat or vegetarian lasagna, salad, bread stick, dessert and beverage. A children’s meal of a hot dog, mac and cheese and applesauce may be substituted.

Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, childrend under age for free. Cost at the door will increase by $1. Tickets may be purchased Sundays following services in the church office or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information call 937-426-0973 or visit www.hawkerucc.org.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. During 2016, the church offered free clothing, coats, and shoes to 248 homes in Fairborn plus 23 families in surrounding cities, including 470 adults, 116 teenagers, and 361 children — 947 individuals total.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Religion items

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to membs@aimmediamidwest.com. This event list runs weekly.