Xenia Nazarene honors 50-plus marriages

XENIA — Xenia First Church of the Nazarene recently honored couples who passed their 50-year mark.

The special day, Feb. 11, included recognition of each couple in the 10:45 a.m. worship service. As each duo was introduced, a photo of their wedding or their early days as newlyweds was shown. The group received a standing ovation from the congregation in appreciation for their commitment to the marriage covenant. Also honored were widows and widowers who passed their 50th anniversary before their spouse died. All were treated to a Sunday dinner in the Fireside Room, and a photo of each couple was captured to celebrate the occasion.

Couples honored were Don and Judy Allex, Lawrence and Georgia Blythe, Mack and Sylvia Bottorff, Bill and Betty Carter, Bill and Betty Drake, Paul and Jane Drake, Mary and Bill Duley, Norwood and Grace Golden, Tom and Anita Goodbar, Harold and Veda Horton, Ken and Ruth Lewis, Dan and Karen Metzler, Earl and Jean Newton, Clyde and Janice Perry, Merrill and Deannie Thornton, Paul and Phyllis Voiles.

“These couples have set an example and been role models for so many in our church and in our community,” Associate Pastor Michael Hancock said. “They represent more than 900 years of marriage. They have been faithful to their wedding vows through thick or thin, through good times and bad, through the ups and downs of married life. They are testimonies to God’s faithfulness and to the reality that marriage can be a successful lifelong adventure when it is built on the right foundation!”

The Rev. Hancock is director of the church’s WOW Factor ministry to adults 55 and older. The group provides a wealth of wisdom that helps the church fulfill its mission to “Make Christlike Disciples in the Nations.” Monthly activities, trips, and outings are offered to keep participants involved. In recent weeks the group has enjoyed a carry-in dinner with a speaker from the Greene County Council on Aging, a musical production at La Comedia, and Christmas caroling at three local senior living facilities.

Future activities include bus tours to Nashville and Branson, monthly fellowship gatherings, an Amish Country trip, and an ice cream social. The Rev. Mark Atherton is the lead pastor at Xenia Nazarene, 1204 W. Second St.