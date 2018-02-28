A great calm

“He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.” (Matthew 8:26b)

Here is an immediate need on the part of the disciples and Jesus. Maybe they could have ridden out the storm. Certainly, Jesus could have made that happen, and maybe that was what the disciples were looking for, a simple miracle, but to reveal His true power He does the unexpected, calming the whole storm. How many ways will Jesus show, with signs, that He is the One who is able to make all things new? How many examples will it take to get His point across? Finally, it will take His Cross and Resurrection.

We like to hear of the miracles of Jesus because they give us comfort as we go through a dangerous world. We know that He can, if He desires, pour out His power for us. Often, He does this with our not even knowing it. The power of Jesus to calm the greatest storms of our lives is part of our being in His Forever Family. We always know that we have an older Brother watching out for us. He will bring that peace that passed all understanding.

Heavenly Father, what a blessing to know that You have our backs. You are there when we need You most. Your Son and Spirit comfort and strengthen us through the most difficult times of life. You calm our storms and we praise Your name! You give us hope for a bright and new future with You eternally. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/02/web1_Forsberg-3.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.