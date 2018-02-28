New bishop named to Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Clark Taylor of Beavercreek has been named the new bishop of the Beavercreek Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His counselors are Frank Aleccia and Robert Hughes.

Bishop Taylor was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and served as a missionary for the church in Kenya and Uganda. His wife, Kristi, also served as a missionary in Quebec, Montreal, Canada. They have five children ages 8-16. He is a senior research engineer for the Sensors Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory.

Bishop Taylor said, “I am humbled that the Lord has chosen me to help Him do His work in the Beavercreek area. I hope that we can serve the Lord’s children by helping them feel the love that our Savior has for them and helping them make choices that will let the Lord bless them even more.”

Frank Aleccia and his wife, Diane, were baptized into the LDS church while living in Great Falls, Montana. They have three children. The oldest is a senior at BYU-Idaho, the middle child is a senior at BYU-Provo and the youngest is a sophomore at Wright State University. Aleccia works as a Draftsman in the Engineering Department at the Dayton VA Medical Center in Dayton.

Robert Hughes was born and raised in Ucon, Idaho (near Idaho Falls). He served as a missionary in Mexico City, Mexico. He and his wife, Haley, have five children. He is a computer software engineer.

The Beavercreek Ward is located at 3072 Shakertown Road and services begin at 9 a.m. It is one of nine congregations in the Dayton, Ohio East Stake of the LDS Church.