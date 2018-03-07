Inspirational Message

It was our turn to meet them. Nervous was a descriptive adjective that appropriately communicates how I was feeling about meeting someone so much, seemingly, bigger than life. And, yet, as we got closer in line, more of a calm came over me.

It was 1995 when my wife, Andrea, and I went to Staff Training with Campus Crusade for Christ (now “Cru”) in Orlando, Florida. Its founders, Dr. and Mrs. Bill Bright, were greeting all the staff members who were joining the ministry they started 45 years earlier.

I was nervous, not because Dr. Bright was intentionally intimidating, but because he was so humble and unassuming. He and Mrs. Bright automatically made us feel welcome and at ease but this giant of a man, who was a good foot shorter than me, had run a faithful race in the Christian life and he was nearing the finish line. He would go to be with the Lord in 2003 but I will always remember that time I had the privilege to meet him – a true hero of the faith.

One of the many topics on the Christian life Dr. Bright wrote about was the character of God. It seemed that if he could get his readers to have a strong view of God, they would rise to the occasion and walk faithfully with Him.

Here are thirteen attributes of God and how we may respond to Him in these attributes from Dr. Bill Bright and Cru:

1. Because God is a personal Spirit, I will seek intimate fellowship with Him.

2. Because God is all-powerful, He can help me with anything.

3. Because God is ever-present, He is always with me.

4. Because God knows everything, I will go to Him with all my questions and concerns.

5. Because God is sovereign, I will joyfully submit to His will.

6. Because God is holy, I will devote myself to Him in purity, worship and service.

7. Because God is absolute truth, I will believe what He says and live accordingly.

8. Because God is righteous, I will live by His standards.

9. Because God is just, He will always treat me fairly.

10. Because God is love, He is unconditionally committed to my well-being.

11. Because God is merciful, He forgives me of my sins when I sincerely confess them.

12. Because God is faithful, I will trust Him to always keep His promises.

13. Because God never changes, my future is secure and eternal.

If you would like to dig deeper into these biblical truths that Dr. Bill Bright and Cru outline here, I recommend the book “God: Discover His Character” by Dr. Bright. It is available through Amazon.com and other bookstores.

“Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable.” — Isaiah 40:28

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.

