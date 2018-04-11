Devotional: Two by two

“Calling the Twelve to him, he sent them out two by two…” (Mark 6:7)

Jesus didn’t send out His disciples in threes or fours but twos. Why twos? A person traveling by himself was taking a real chance in that time. There were robbers along the roads ready to take one’s goods. Traveling in pairs at least gave a person someone to watch their back. But of course, there is more to it than that. The disciples were on a mission that would meet opposition. Discouragement would be a constant problem. With two traveling together, they could encourage each other to be faithful to the Lord’s mission.

How often do we go out two by two to share the Good News of God? Might it just be that by ourselves, the reason we fall short so often in sharing the greatest news the world will ever hear, is because we do not have a companion to encourage us? The disciples prayed for boldness in their witness. Do we think we are more courageous than they? Sure, there are some who seem to have that extra courage to go to the lost with their witness but most of us need someone to walk with us. Might it be that if we worked more together we might better impact the world for Jesus?

Heavenly Father, what will it take for us to be better witnesses? Is it a stronger faith? Is it boldness? Is it a companion who can go with us? You know our need. Help us with that need. We want to be better at sharing Jesus with the world. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

