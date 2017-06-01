Greene County’s 2017 state track and field qualifiers

XENIA — A listing of the 26 Greene County area high school track and field athletes who have qualified to the 2017 state track and field championships, to be held June 2-3 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Athletes are listed by uniform number, name, school year and event(s):

DIVISION I

Beavercreek

Boys: 229 Jacob Benigno, 12 3,200 Relay; 293 Riley Buchholz, 10 3,200 Relay; 297 Jay Drennen, 12 Discus; 264 Benjamin Ewert, 12 3,200 Relay, 1,600; 281 Ian Johnson, 12 3,200 Relay, 800.

Girls: 213 Jordan Grant, 12 3,200 Relay; 203 Jodie Pierce, 9 3,200 Relay; 234 Stephanie Pierce, 11 3,200 Relay, 800; 239 Lauren Shuman, 12 3,200 Relay; 248 Eileen Yang, 9 Pole Vault.

DIVISION II

Carroll

Boys: 576 Karl Grossman, 11 1,600 Relay; 502 Sam Janson, 11 1,600 Relay, 400; 512 Mike Laughlin, 12 3,200; 586 Jacob Rieman, 12 Discus; 582 Stafford Stevens, 12 1,600Relay; 579 Dylan Tilt, 12 1,600 Relay.

Girls: 503 Nikki Gazzerro, 11 High Jump.

Jamestown Greeneview

Girls: 106 Ocean Morris, 12 800.

DIVISION III

Cedarville

Boys: 716 Nick Christman, 12 800Relay, 1,600 Relay; 711 Devin Gruet, 12 800 Relay, 1,600 Relay, 400; 712 Brandon Pollock, 10 800 Relay, 1,600 Relay, 400; 732 Seth Salisbury, 12 1,600 Relay; 718 Wesley Williams, 12 800 Relay.

Legacy Christian

Boys: 201 Isaac Erlundson, 11 1,600.

Yellow Springs

Boys: 511 James Browning, 11 High Jump.

Girls: 505 Julian Roberts, 12 300 Hurdles.