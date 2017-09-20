Greene County fall sports highlights

The Xenia and Greeneview girls high school volleyball teams huddle up before the start of their non-league match Sept. 13 in Jamestown.
Xenia’s Corey Burnette reels off a big gain around the right side in Friday’s Sept.15 game with visiting Sidney.
Beavercreek’s Evan Williams (10) battles for possession of the ball with a pair of Columbus St. Charles defenders in a Sept. 9 boys high school soccer match on Beavercreek’s Frank Zink Field.
Cedarville High’s Adam Wood follows his put during an Ohio Heritage Conference tri-match last week with South Charleston Southeastern and Greenon.
Grace Norman, a Cedarville University sophomore from Jamestown, stands atop the medals podium after winning the women’s PTS5-division World Paratriathlon championship, Friday, Sept. 15 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Beavercreek’s Ryan Bernt (4) is sandwiched between a pair of Bellbrook players, Gavin Ferrin (5) and Casey Shenk (19), during a Sept. 12 boys high school soccer match at Beavercreek High School.
The Beavercreek defense stops Lebanon tight end Trevor Richmond after a short gain, during Friday’s Sept. 15 double overtime football game at Beavercreek’s Frank Zink Field.
Greeneview’s Amanda Mickle delivers a solid ace serve in a Sept. 13 straight-set win over visiting Xenia.
Greene County News
