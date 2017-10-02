Carroll second at midwest met

KETTERING — Karl Grossman was second in 16:40 as Carroll was runner-up in the Division-I Gold race of the Midwest Catholic Cross Country Tournament Sept. 23 at Indian Ripple Park.

Lakewood St. Edward won with 51 points, four less than Carroll.

Carroll’s girls were fourth in the D-II/III Silver race with 137 points. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary won with 29 points.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic. The clinic will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8.Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required: go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Raider men shut out EI, 2-0

CHARLESTON, Ill. — The Wright State University men’s soccer team posted its fourth straight shutout with a 2-0 decision Sept. 19 at Eastern Illinois. The Raiders have not allowed a goal in the last 362 minutes and 35 seconds of play.

The Raiders knocked on the door but were rebuffed, registering five shots overall as WSU goalie Joel Sundell made two saves. The second 45 proved to be different as the Raiders’ A.J. Paterson picked up his fifth goal of the year from Brayden McNitt at 45:59. The teams traded shots again. The Panthers (2-3-4) out-shot WSU 11-8 overall, as Sundell made five saves for the game. Paterson, Luke Treadway and Konstantin Eder each had two shots for the Raiders in the game.

News-Current Report

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.