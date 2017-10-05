HIGH SCHOOL

Beavers bop Wayne

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek improved to 8-0-2 overall with a 7-0 defeat of Huber Heights Wayne in high school boys soccer Sept. 26. Joshua Fleck scored three goals, while Jacob Westerkamp, Ryan Wightman, Hunter Jackson, and Cameron Ryan each had one. Assists came from Jackson, Ryan Bernt, Dominic Calabrese, Vaughn Ernst, Joseph Butman, and Evan Williams.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

COLLEGE

Men takes 3-1 win over UDM

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University men’s soccer team bounced back with a big Horizon League win at home Sept. 30 over Detroit Mercy 3-1.

Detroit Mercy struck first early as Tyler Moorman collected his first goal from Jake Reitzloff at 4:32. Stefan Rokvic got the Raiders rolling at 63:23 with a solid goal from Brayden McNitt. It was Rokvic’s second goal of the season. The Raiders out shot the Titans overall 8-5. WSU goalie Joel Sundell picked up the win in the nets.

The Raiders (6-4-1, 3-1) hit the road to play at Belmont Saturday, Oct. 7.

Volleyball defeats Cleveland State 3-1

FAIRBORN – The WSU Raider volleyball team defeated Cleveland State 3-1 (29-27, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23) in their final match Sept. 30.

The Raiders will play 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at home.

Women’s soccer loses 2-1

FAIRBORN — Wright State women’s soccer lost a tough conference home game 2-1 to Milwaukee on Sept. 30.

The Raiders and the Panthers battled to a 0-0 tie at the end of the first half on a very back and forth, highly competitive match-up. The Raiders jumped on the board first with a goal by junior midfielder Mattie Cutts. Milwaukee quickly returned the favor to tie the match at 1-1 with a goal by Aubrey Krahn. With less than nine minutes remaining in the match, Milwaukee struck again with a goal to seal the 2-1 victory for the Panthers.

Wright State (7-6, 2-2) hosts Oakland (2-10-1, 2-2) at Alumni Field 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

WSU women fall, 1-0

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, K.Y. — The Wright State University women’s soccer team fell 1-0 in a tough conference road game Sept. 27 at Northern Kentucky University.

Much of the half saw a back and forth evenly battled match between the Raiders and the Norse. Both goalkeepers held strong to finish off the half. The second half was a well-played soccer match between two teams looking for their third conference victory of the season. The Norse finished with four shots on goal compared to three by the Raiders.

Men’s soccer falls in OT

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University men’s soccer team used strong defense, but fell at Wisconsin 2-1 in double overtime on Sept. 26. The Badgers ran their home streak to 15 games without a loss.

Brayden McNitt and Konstantin Eder led the Raiders with two shots each as WSU posted six total in the first 45 minutes. The Raiders came up first on the scoreboard with Zach Burgmeier’s first goal from Sam DeRoy off a rebound. The second half ended with the game tied 1-1 as UW registered 13 more shots and Sundell had three more saves. The first overtime saw a few chances by both teams but the second overtime was different. Wisconsin’s (5-2-2) Chris Mueller tallied the winning goal at 102:19. UW ended with 23 shots to the Raiders’ eight shots.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

