Sports Digest

Raider men defeat Kent State

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team defeated Kent State, Dec. 9 at the Wright State Nutter Center 63-54. WSU is now 6-4 while KSU drops to 5-5.

In the first half, Kent State jumped out to a 5-0 lead,but the Raiders bounced right back on three free throws by senior Grant Benzinger and a rebound basket from freshman Loudon Love. The lead bounced back and forth, but the Raiders held the hand for more than 13 minutes. The Raiders shot 38 percent while forcing 10 Kent State turnovers.

The second half started off with hustle and a dunk by Love. WSU played seven players with four finishing in double-figure points: Benzinger 13, Parker Ernsthausen and Jaylon Hall 11 each, and Everett Winchester 10. The Raiders shot 38.5 percent from the field (20-52), but lost the rebounding battle, 36-31.

Wright State next travels to Toledo for a game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

WSU women beat Kent State

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team defeated Kent State on the road Dec. 7, 72-60. WSU is now 7-2.

Chelsea Welch leads the way with 14 points. Symone Simmons had 13 rebounds. WSU shot 50 percent (10-20) from the field and 57 percent (4-7) from three. Two steals and two assists from Mackenzie Taylor.

The Raiders forced 12 turnovers on four steals and four blocks in the second quarter. Kent Stated outscored the Raiders 20-18 in the third. In the fourth, WSU shot 42 percent from the field with six threes for the game. KSU outrebounded the Raiders 35-34.

Carroll nips Badin

RIVERSIDE — Jacob Schoening tossed a match-best 426 two-game series to lead the Carroll High School boys bowling team to a 2,413 to 2,390 win over Badin. Schoening’s second-game score of 223 was also the top game among Patriots bowlers. Badin’s Jared Berger threw the top overall game, a 227, as part of a Rams-best 407 series.

Other top Carroll scores were rolled by: Chandler Fedkow (389 series); Chase Fedkow (378 series); Adam Quintero (314 series); Ryan Vaughn (140 game); and Jackson Stanard (139 game).

Beavercreek wins over Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Four days after losing big to defending Division-I state champ Mount Notre Dame, Beavercreek’s girls basketball team roared out to a 12-3 first-quarter lead over visiting Springfield, to nab an eventual 55-33 win, Dec. 6 in the Ed Zink Fieldhouse at Beavercreek High.

No individual statistics were reported by Beavercreek. Mickayla Perdue led the Wildcats with 26 points scored and four steals.

Patriots upend McNick

CINCINNATI — Carroll trailed by two points at the half, but a strong third quarter enabled them to rally for a 49-47 win Dec. 6 over McNicholas in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed girls high school basketball game.

Julia Keller scored a team-high 20 points to go with her team-high 12 rebounds to lead the Patriots. Allie Stefanek was the other Carroll player to score in double figures with 10. No individual statistics were available for McNick.

Vikings edge Carroll

RIVERSIDE — Eli Ramsey and Matt Cogan finished with game-high scoring honors with 15 points each, but visiting Miamisburg claimed a 55-46 win over Carroll, Dec. 5, in a boys high school basketball game at Carroll High.

The host Patriots trailed by two points at the half (31-29), but the visiting Vikes outscored Carroll 24-17 in the second half. Carroll is now 0-2 this season.

Raiders defeat Ohio Valley

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University men’s basketball team defeated Ohio Valley, 98-68, Dec. 5 at the WSU Nutter Center to run its record to 5-4.

Jaylon Hall led Wright State with 17 points scored, Mark Hughes, Loudon Love and Grant Benzinger each scored 16, and Everett Winchester scored 14.

The Raiders’ 98 points were the most they’d scored since Jan. 20 of last season when they scored 106 against Detroit Mercy.

News-Current Report

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

