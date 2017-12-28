Spartans upend Carroll

GERMANTOWN — Valley View limited Carroll’s girls high school basketball team to six points in the first quarter and came away with a 47-42 win, Dec. 21 at Valley View High School. No individual statistics were reported by either team. Carroll falls to 5-4 overall with the loss. They’ll play in the opening round of the Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28, with the second day of the tourney set for Dec. 30.

Smith to headline event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3 at Moraine Country Club.

Smith has enjoyed one of the more decorated collegiate and professional careers in WSU athletics history. He was a third round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2006 after posting 13 saves and a 0.98 ERA in his junior season. For his efforts, he was named 1st team Horizon League, Horizon League Pitcher of the Year, All-Mideast Region and WSU’s Don Mohr Male Athlete of the Year.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m. For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

