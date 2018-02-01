Carroll tops Fenwick

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School bowling teams swept Fenwick in a Greater Catholic League match Jan. 23. The boys won, 2,487-2,484, while the girls won, 2,097-1,610.

Jacob Schoening rolled games of 248 and 259 for a 517 series to lead the boys. Camryn Joseph led the girls with a 390 series, followed by Madison Wiley with a 305 series.

In another recent match, Carroll’s girls beat Valley View, 2,099-1,425. Joseph had a 376 series which included a 202. Katie Eckhart had a 339 series. Freshman Kaylee Stammer led the reserve team to a 1,517-1,211 win over Valley View with a 247 series. Abby Minc added a 221.

The teams will face GCL opponent McNicholas Thursday, Jan. 25.

WSU wins at Saint Francis

MONROEVILLE, Penn. — The Wright State men’s tennis team was took on the Saint Francis Red Flashes Jan. 28; winning 4-3.

The Raiders swept all three doubles matches on the day, Michal Kianicka/Fernando Nardelli, Javier Alvarez de la Villa/Marcel Ueltzhoeffer, and Carlos Sanchez/Param Punall claiming victory for Wright State. Param Pun, Marcel Ueltzhoeffer, and Carlos Sanchez each added wins in singles play.

Wright State will return to action next Saturday, Feb. 3, as they host Eastern Illinois.

Raiders Beat Akron

AKRON — The Wright State women’s tennis team won their second match of the day, this time beating the University of Akron 4-3 on Jan. 28.

Freshman Grace Whitney clinched the match for the Raiders, winning her singles draw in the third set. Other singles victories included Haily Morgan, and Luisa Pelayo. Wright State also took two of the three doubles matches on the day, with Karoline Haller/Haily Morgan and Luisa Pelayo/Grace Whitney claiming victory.

The Raiders will return to action Sunday, Feb. 4 against the Dayton Flyers.

WSU freshmen lead Raider

FAIRBORN — Three freshmen led the way as the Wright State men’s basketball team completed the season sweep of the preseason Horizon League favorite Oakland with a 64-51 win Jan. 28 at the WSU Nutter Center.

Loudon Love collected his ninth double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds, tying his career high for rebounds set at Oakland on January 7. Jaylon Hall had 15 points, a career-best six rebounds, three assists and one steal while Everett Winchester finished with seven points, four boards and two assists.

Wright State is now 17-6 and 9-1 while Oakland drops to 14-9 and 6-4. The Raiders play 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 at Cleveland State.

Raiders hold off Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN — The Wright State University women’s basketball team held off a late-game rush at Youngstown State for a 69-59 win over the Penguins, Jan. 27.

The Raiders led by 18 points at 48-30 with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter before the Penguins went on a 17-3 run, taking a two-point lead 56-54 at 3:43. Wright State then outscored YSU 13-5 to notch the victory.

Senior Chelsea Welch had 23 points for her 14th 20-plus scoring day, and Emily Vogelpohl finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders are now 16-6, 7-3 Horizon League, while the Penguins drop to 8-13, 4-6. The Raiders will play Thursday, Feb. 1 at Milwaukee.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.