Patriots defeat Tigers

GREENFIELD — A trio of Carroll Patriots scored in double figures in Thursday’s 72-39 boys high school basketball win over host McClain, Feb. 1. Matt Cogan led Carroll with 18 points, Braden Seymour knocked down 14 points and Eli Ramsey scored 12 in the win. Carroll is now 11-6 overall this season.

Beavercreek sinks Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek high school boys varsity bowling team claimed a 2,403 to 2,125 win over Springfield in a Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East divisional match on Feb. 1. Michael Donahue rolled games of 225 and 255 for a 480 series to lead the Beavers, and teammate Matthew Klingbeil rolled a 194-216 — 410 series in the win. Beavercreek leads the GWOC National East with a 13-1 overall mark, and 9-1 in the division.

Wildcats rally past Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Springfield outscored Beavercreek 398-329 in the Baker Game portion of Thursday’s Feb. 1 girls high school bowling matchup to claim a 2,070 to 2,066 team win. Beavercreek’s Josselyn Terpenning rolled the best two-game series with a 182-202 — 384, and Cameron Reich was next with a 185-198 — 383 series in the loss.

`Creek loses to Wildcats

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek’s Jon Allesandro scored a game-high 21 points, and Yousef Saleh came off the bench to score 12, but visiting Springfield defeated the Beavers, 57-44, on Jan. 30. Leonard Taylor led the Wildcats with 20 points scored.

Comeback falls short

CLEVELAND — The Wright State men’s basketball team fell at Cleveland State Feb. 1, 77-74.

Wright State was down at half 39-30 and by as much as 15 with just under 15 minutes remaining before the Raiders made a comeback to take the lead by four with just over six minutes left. Wright State’s come back was due to a 27-8 run, but the Vikings made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

WSU is now 17-7, 9-2 while the Vikings go to 6-18, 3-8.

WSU falls 59-53 to Panthers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wright State women’s basketball team fell Feb. 1 at Milwaukee 59-53 after the Panthers started the game 10-0.

The Raiders came back and kept the game close, taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Senior Chelsea Welch led the Raiders with 17 points as Mackenzie Taylor added 13 points.

Wright State is now 16-7, 7-4 while the Panthers go to 17-6, 8-3.

WSU wins at Saint Francis

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Wright State men’s tennis team took on the Saint Francis Red Flashes, Jan. 28, winning 4-3.

The Raiders swept all three doubles matches with Michal Kianicka/Fernando Nardelli, Javier Alvarez de la Villa/Marcel Ueltzhoeffer, and Carlos Sanchez/Param Punall claiming victories. Param Pun, Marcel Ueltzhoeffer and Carlos Sanchez each added WSU singles wins.

Raiders beat Akron

AKRON — The Wright State women’s tennis team won their second match of the day, this time beating the University of Akron, 4-3, on Jan. 28.

Freshman Grace Whitney clinched the match for the Raiders, winning her singles draw in the third set. Other singles victories included Haily Morgan and Luisa Pelayo. Wright State also took two of the three doubles matches on the day, with Karoline Haller/Haily Morgan and Luisa Pelayo/Grace Whitney claiming victory.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

