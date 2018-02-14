Sports Digest

Raiders take down Green Bay

FAIRBORN — Down by as much as 11 points midway through the second half, the Wright State University men’s basketball team came back to post a 68-64 win over Green Bay, Feb. 8 at the WSU Nutter Center.

Mark Hughes started off strong and had a double-double in the first half before ending with 13 points and a career-best 14 rebounds. Grant Benzinger was quiet for the first 27 minutes of the game. but finished with 22 points to lead all scorers. Freshman Jaylon Hall came off the bench to collect 16 points and three steals.

Wright State is now 19-7, 11-2 and tied for first place in the Horizon League with Northern Kentucky. Green Bay falls to 10-17, 5-9.

Raiders cruise to win

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team got back in the win column, cruising to an 85-55 win over Detroit Mercy, Feb. 8 at the WSU Nutter Center.

Three Raiders scored in double figures led by junior Emily Vogelpohl with 18 points and four steals. She now needs just eight points for 1,000 in her career. Senior Chelsea Welch added 17 points and three steals while Mackenzie Taylor ended with 11 points and eight assists. Symone Simmons grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.

The game stayed close throughout the first half as the Raiders led 31-25 at halftime, but WSU exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 31-13 while shooting 67 percent from the field. The Raiders shot 43 percent overall and out-rebounded UDM 41-31. Wright State is now 17-8, 8-5.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.