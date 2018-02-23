Sports Digest

Girls basketball

GREENE COUNTY — The first-round results of the high school girls basketball as follows:

Division I – Fairmont 54, Fairborn 25; Beavercreek 63, Sidney 26

Division II – Bellbrook 59, Marshall 14; Carroll 59, Bellefontaine 26

Division III – Greeneview 52, Brookville 44

Division IV – Legacy Christian 84, New Miami 10; Perry 55, Yellow Springs 33; Cedarville 50, Middletown Christian 10

Carroll upends Valley View

RIVERSIDE — Matt Cogan scored 18 points and Sam Severt was next with 10 in Carroll’s Feb. 13 nonleague boys high school basketball win, 56-50, over Valley View. Carroll is now 12-9 overall. They will host Chaminade Julienne in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North division battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 16 to wrap up the regular season. The Patriots then begin Division II sectional tournament play with a 5:30 p.m. first-round game Saturday, Feb. 24 against Tippecanoe, in Springfield.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Museum offers February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

