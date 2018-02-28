Sports Digest

Raiders end season with win

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Wright State men’s basketball team nailed down the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League Championship Feb. 25 in Detroit with an 88-81 win at Illinois Chicago.

Freshman Loudon Love led the way with 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and a steal as Grant Benzinger added 21 points and freshman Everett Winchester came off the bench for 19 points and eight rebounds. Mark Hughes had 11 points, all in the second half. Love’s 10 field goals made are a career high as he collected his 13th double-double of the year.

Wright State, 22-9 and 14-4, will begin tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3 against the winner of Green Bay and Detroit Mercy.

Welch leads Raiders

CHICAGO, Ill. — Chelsea Welch scored 27 points and Mackenzie Taylor had 20 as the Wright State women’s basketball team ended its regular season with an 80-53 win FEB. 25 at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Lexi Smith finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, as Symone Simmons grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Welch added seven steals, five rebounds, four assists and a block. The Raiders, 21-9 and 12-6, will be the three seed and play No. 6-seed Cleveland State at noon Sunday, March 4 in the Horizon League Championship tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Heckman honored by league

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Maria Heckman, a junior on the Wright State University women’s track team, was named the Horizon League Athlete of the Week, conference officials announced Feb. 20.

At the Ball State Tuneup, the Minster native set a new school record with a first place pole vault of 3.82 meters (12.5328 feet). She was also named to the Horizon League Academic Track team on Monday.

The Raiders will compete in the Horizon League Championships Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24-25 in Youngstown.

Raider women fall at home

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team lost Feb. 19 to Cleveland State 70-63 at WSU’s Nutter Center.

Senior Chelsea Welch led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds while Emily Vogelpohl pitched in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Smith, who collected her 1,000th-career point, finished with 13 points.

Wright State is now 19-9 and 10-6 in the Horizon League, while Cleveland State goes to 19-9 and 11-6.

Swimming championships

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University swimming teams competed in the first day of the Horizon League Swimming and Diving Championships, Feb. 22 in Cleveland. The men currently sit in fifth and the women are in eighth.

The team of Kevin McCaffrey, Trevor Keriazes, Mitchell Stover and Dominic Poletta finished third in the men’s 200-yard medley relay race. The Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 24.

Women’s Results: 200 Medley Relay: 7. Sofia Aledo, Cami Cahill, Abby Saner, Maddison Eckley, 1:45:00; Men’s Results: 200 Medley Relay: 3. Kevin McCaffrey, Trevor Keriazes, Mitchell Stover, Dominic Poletta, 1:28:40; 800 Freestyle Relay: 7. Gavin Mickelson, Jack Fergus, Chace Conley, Levente Sardi, 6:48.97.

Raiders defeat Vikings

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team, down by as many as eight in the second half, rallied late to defeat Cleveland State, 72-63, Feb. 19 at WSU’s Nutter Center.

Four Raiders scored in double figures as Grant Benzinger, on his senior night, led the way with 20 points, including five threes. Mark Hughes finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Loudon Love ended with 15 points and six boards. Parker Ernsthausen had 10 points.

The Raiders are now 21-8 overall and tied with Northern Kentucky University atop the Horizon League standings at 13-3. CSU drops to 8-22 and 5-12. The Raiders have won 13 league games twice, in 2007 and 2016.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club offers Learn-to-row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

