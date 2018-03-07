Sports Digest

Eight wrestlers advance to state

GREENE COUNTY — Wrestlers from five Greene County area high schools earned their spot in this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Individual State Wrestling tournament, which will be held Thursday-Saturday, March 8-10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the OSU in Columbus.

Legacy Christian Academy leads the way with three wrestlers headed to state. Senior three-time defending state champion Tommy Hoskins won the Troy district title at 126 pounds, freshman Clint Brown finished as runner up in districts to advance at 132 pounds, and fellow freshman Dillon Walker placed third at 152 to also advance. Carroll junior Blake Coy placed fourth to advance at 170 pounds. The lone Division I wrestler to advance from Greene County is sophomore Gavin Bell, of Beavercreek, who finished third in the Kettering Fairmont district tourney.

Raiders cruise to win

DETROIT, Mich. — The Wright State women’s basketball team cruised to the semifinals after a 83-61 win over Cleveland State, March 4, in the quarterfinals of the Little Caesars Horizon League Championship.

Mackenzie Taylor had her career-best with 22 points and six threes while Player of the Year Chelsea Welch posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Smith ended with 12 points while Emily Vogelpohl grabbed 11 boards. Symone Simmons finished with nine points and eight rebounds for the Raiders.

WSU falls to Wisconsin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Wright State softball team ended play in the USF-Under Armour Invitational, March 4, with a 12-0 loss to Wisconsin.

Lauren Deitrickand Madison Mills posted the Raiders’ only hits as Honnah Susor picked up a stolen base. Maddux Hughes took the loss for the Raiders on the mound. The Raiders, now 3-12, will play Friday through Sunday March 9-11 in the five-game Holy City Showdown in Charleston, S.C. Furman, Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, College of Charleston and Winthrop will also be in the showdown.

The Raiders will then play Dayton for their home opener, Tuesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at the WSU Softball Field.

Raiders defeat Texas-Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Wright State University baseball team won the final game 7-2 at UT-Arlington March 4 as the Raiders took a 4-0 lead in the first and didn’t look back.

The Raiders were led by J.D. Orr’s three hits and three RBI as Peyton Burdick added two hits and an RBI. Matt Morrow, Damon Dues, Zach Weatherford, Seth Gray and Bentley Jones each finished with a hit. Caleb Sampen started for the Raiders, pitching two innings with no earned runs. Bear Bellomy was on the mound for 3 2/3 innings to get the win, and Daniel Kruezer finished the final 3 1/3 innings for a save.

WSU plays at the University of Dayton at 3 p.m. Friday, March 9 before hosting Hartford for its season home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn. The Raiders will then host UD for a 4 p.m. contest also on March 10.

Raiders advance with win

DETROIT — The Wright State men’s basketball team used five players in double-figure scoring to post an 87-72 win over Green Bay in the second round of the Little Caesars Horizon League Championship, March 3 in Detroit.

Loudon Love led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds while Cole Gentry added 16 and Grant Benzinger and Everett Winchester each ended with 15 points. Mark Hughes and Jaylon Hall finished with 10 points each.

With the 23 wins, the Raiders matched the most wins in a Division I season set twice before in 2007 and 2013.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

