County batting races heating up

GREENE COUNTY — Things are heating up in both of the Greene County area high school softball and baseball batting races.

We have a new leader in the softball category: Gracie Price of Yellow Springs leads previous leader Kaley Clark of Bellbrook by .010! Price has a .677 batting average through 10 games (21 for 31), while Clark is very close behind with a .667 batting average (20 for 30) in eight games.

And heading into the final week of the regular season’s scheduled games, we have a tie atop the baseball hitting list!

The previous week’s leader, Legacy Christian Academy’s Josh Rutan, is now even with Beavercreek’s Cody Hocker. Rutan gets the tiebreaker, should the two hitters finish even, at this point. He has 16 hits in 28 at-bats, to 8 hits in 14 at-bats for Hocker.

AREA SOFTBALL TOP TEN

(As of Friday, April 27)

Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average

1) Gracie Price, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 21 hits, 31 AB, .677

2) Kaley Clark, Bellbrook, 8 games, 2o hits, 30 AB, .667

3) Elly Kumbusky, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 17 hits, 30 AB, .567

4) Ashlyne Griffis, Yellow Springs, 9 games, 14 hits, 26 AB, .538

5) Allison Simpson, Greeneview, 14 games, 22 hits, 43 AB, .512

6) Zoe Lafferty, Yellow Springs, 8 games, 7 hits, 14 AB, .500

7) Kendall Winn, Fairborn, 18 games, 37 hits, 77 AB, .481

8) Kallyn Buckenmyer, Yellow Springs, 8 games, 19 AB, .474

10) Caity Moody, Xenia, 17 games, 23 hits, 49 AB, .469

(10)Brielle Willis, Yellow Springs, 9 games, 9 hits, 32 AB, .469

CONTENDERS

Cheyanne Montgomery, Greeneview, 14 games, 21 hits, 45 AB, .467

Kadie Lafferty, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 14 hits, 30 AB, .467

Chloe VanSant, Beavercreek, 15 games, 16 hits, 36 AB, .444

Bryce Ratliff, Greeneview, 14 games, 15 hits, 36 AB, .417

Catie Caraway, Greeneview, 14 games, 15 hits, 36 AB, .417

Kelsie Lemons, Yellow Springs, 9 games, 12 hits, 30 AB, .400

Randi Holder, Bellbrook, 8 games, 10 hits, 25 AB, .400

Brooklyn Langford, Greenview, 9 games, 7 hits, 19 AB, .368

Camryn Joseph, Carroll, 14 games, 13 hits, 36 AB, .361

Caitlyn Sweat, Greeneview, 13 games, 12 hits, 34 AB, .353

Madison Upchurch, Greeneview, 11 games, 10 hits, 29 AB, .345

Maddie Erby, Carroll, 14 games, 14 hits, 41 AB, .341

No report: Cedarville.

AREA BASEBALL TOP TEN

(As of Friday, April 27)

Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average

1) Josh Rutan, Legacy Christian, 10 games, 16 hits, 28 AB, .571

1) Cody Hocker, Beavercreek, 11 games, 8 hits, 14 AB, .571

3) Andrew Trickett, Fairborn, 13 games, 11 hits, 22 AB, .500

4) Jake Maloney, Beavercreek, 11 games, 14 hits, 31 AB, .452

5) Kahlil Lettice, Fairborn, 19 games, 21 hits, 51 AB, .412

6) Drew Dillon, Beavercreek, 11 games, 11 hits, 27 AB, .407

7) Will Coleman, Fairborn, 20 games, 21 hits, 53 AB, .396

8) Grant Reeve, Beavercreek, 15 games, 17 hits, 43 AB, .395

9) Aydan Evans, Xenia, 23 games, 29 hits, 74 AB, .392

10) Adam Galle, Bellbrook, 20 games, 25 hits, 64 AB, .391

CONTENDERS

Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek, 15 games, 19 hits, 49 AB, .388

Hunter Warner, Fairborn, 20 games, 19 hits, 50 AB, .380

Tony Marinelli, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375

Trent Randall, Carroll, 8 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375

Clay Cash, Beavercreek, 16 games, 18 hits, 49 AB, .367

Kyle Lane, Xenia, 23 games, 22 hits, 61 AB, .361

Logan Bilbrey, Xenia, 21 games, 24 hits, 67 AB, .358

Steven Chapman, Carroll, 7 games, 6 hits, 17 AB, .353

Jayden Elliott, Bellbrook, 19 games, 18 hits, 52 AB, .346

Ben Borszcz, Bellbrook, 20 games, 21 hits, 61 AB, .344

Jake Westgerdes, Carroll, 8 games, 6 hits, 18 AB, .333

Ian Tamplin, Greeneview .333

Jon Brakeall, Greeneview .333

No report: Cedarville.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Send your teams’ top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. For the final countdown, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game their team has played.

