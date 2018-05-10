County batting races heating up

GREENE COUNTY — Things are heating up in both of the Greene County area high school softball and baseball batting races.
We have a new leader in the softball category: Gracie Price of Yellow Springs leads previous leader Kaley Clark of Bellbrook by .010! Price has a .677 batting average through 10 games (21 for 31), while Clark is very close behind with a .667 batting average (20 for 30) in eight games.
And heading into the final week of the regular season’s scheduled games, we have a tie atop the baseball hitting list!
The previous week’s leader, Legacy Christian Academy’s Josh Rutan, is now even with Beavercreek’s Cody Hocker. Rutan gets the tiebreaker, should the two hitters finish even, at this point. He has 16 hits in 28 at-bats, to 8 hits in 14 at-bats for Hocker.
AREA SOFTBALL TOP TEN
(As of Friday, April 27)
Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average
1) Gracie Price, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 21 hits, 31 AB, .677
2) Kaley Clark, Bellbrook, 8 games, 2o hits, 30 AB, .667
3) Elly Kumbusky, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 17 hits, 30 AB, .567
4) Ashlyne Griffis, Yellow Springs, 9 games, 14 hits, 26 AB, .538
5) Allison Simpson, Greeneview, 14 games, 22 hits, 43 AB, .512
6) Zoe Lafferty, Yellow Springs, 8 games, 7 hits, 14 AB, .500
7) Kendall Winn, Fairborn, 18 games, 37 hits, 77 AB, .481
8) Kallyn Buckenmyer, Yellow Springs, 8 games, 19 AB, .474
10) Caity Moody, Xenia, 17 games, 23 hits, 49 AB, .469
(10)Brielle Willis, Yellow Springs, 9 games, 9 hits, 32 AB, .469
CONTENDERS
Cheyanne Montgomery, Greeneview, 14 games, 21 hits, 45 AB, .467
Kadie Lafferty, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 14 hits, 30 AB, .467
Chloe VanSant, Beavercreek, 15 games, 16 hits, 36 AB, .444
Bryce Ratliff, Greeneview, 14 games, 15 hits, 36 AB, .417
Catie Caraway, Greeneview, 14 games, 15 hits, 36 AB, .417
Kelsie Lemons, Yellow Springs, 9 games, 12 hits, 30 AB, .400
Randi Holder, Bellbrook, 8 games, 10 hits, 25 AB, .400
Brooklyn Langford, Greenview, 9 games, 7 hits, 19 AB, .368
Camryn Joseph, Carroll, 14 games, 13 hits, 36 AB, .361
Caitlyn Sweat, Greeneview, 13 games, 12 hits, 34 AB, .353
Madison Upchurch, Greeneview, 11 games, 10 hits, 29 AB, .345
Maddie Erby, Carroll, 14 games, 14 hits, 41 AB, .341
No report: Cedarville.
AREA BASEBALL TOP TEN
(As of Friday, April 27)
Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average
1) Josh Rutan, Legacy Christian, 10 games, 16 hits, 28 AB, .571
1) Cody Hocker, Beavercreek, 11 games, 8 hits, 14 AB, .571
3) Andrew Trickett, Fairborn, 13 games, 11 hits, 22 AB, .500
4) Jake Maloney, Beavercreek, 11 games, 14 hits, 31 AB, .452
5) Kahlil Lettice, Fairborn, 19 games, 21 hits, 51 AB, .412
6) Drew Dillon, Beavercreek, 11 games, 11 hits, 27 AB, .407
7) Will Coleman, Fairborn, 20 games, 21 hits, 53 AB, .396
8) Grant Reeve, Beavercreek, 15 games, 17 hits, 43 AB, .395
9) Aydan Evans, Xenia, 23 games, 29 hits, 74 AB, .392
10) Adam Galle, Bellbrook, 20 games, 25 hits, 64 AB, .391
CONTENDERS
Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek, 15 games, 19 hits, 49 AB, .388
Hunter Warner, Fairborn, 20 games, 19 hits, 50 AB, .380
Tony Marinelli, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375
Trent Randall, Carroll, 8 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375
Clay Cash, Beavercreek, 16 games, 18 hits, 49 AB, .367
Kyle Lane, Xenia, 23 games, 22 hits, 61 AB, .361
Logan Bilbrey, Xenia, 21 games, 24 hits, 67 AB, .358
Steven Chapman, Carroll, 7 games, 6 hits, 17 AB, .353
Jayden Elliott, Bellbrook, 19 games, 18 hits, 52 AB, .346
Ben Borszcz, Bellbrook, 20 games, 21 hits, 61 AB, .344
Jake Westgerdes, Carroll, 8 games, 6 hits, 18 AB, .333
Ian Tamplin, Greeneview .333
Jon Brakeall, Greeneview .333
No report: Cedarville.
Send your teams’ top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. For the final countdown, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game their team has played.
