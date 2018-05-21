Clark, Rutan back out front in batting race

GREENE COUNTY — There’s two clear batting leaders this week: Bellbrook’s Kaley Clark has a .074 average lead over her next closest Greene County area batter, Gracie Price of Yellow Springs, in softball. Meanwhile, Legacy Christian senior Josh Rutan is 100 points better than runner up Cody Hocker of Beavercreek on the baseball side of things.

There’s still some teams playing makeup games, even though the high school sectional tournaments have gotten under way in both softball and baseball this week, so we’ll hold off on crowning a champion until the final regular season statistics roll in.

Hopefully an area business will step forward and come up with a prize to award the county’s batting champions by then, too. (Area businesses, if you’d like to make a prize donation, please call sports editor John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Thank you!)

AREA SOFTBALL TOP TEN

(As of Friday, May 4)

Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Average

1) Kaley Clark, Bellbrook, 16 games, 39 hits, 57 AB, .684

2) Gracie Price, Yellow Springs, 14 games, 25 hits, 41 AB, .610

3) Elly Kumbusky, Yellow Springs, 14 games, 21 hits, 39 AB, .538

4) Kallyn Buckenmyer, Yellow Springs, 12 games, 16 hits, 30 AB, .533

5) Ashlyne Griffis, Yellow Springs, 10 games, 14 hits, 27 AB, .519

6) Kadie Lafferty, Yellow Springs, 12 games, 19 hits, 37 AB, .514

7) Kendall Winn, Fairborn, 23 games, 43 hits, 85 AB, .506

8) Randi Holder, Bellbrook, 16 games, 26 hits, 52 AB, .500

9) Brielle Willis, Yellow Springs, 12 games, 19 hits, 37 AB, .487

10) Chloe VanSant, Beavercreek, 17 games, 18 hits, 40 AB, .450

CONTENDERS

Caity Moody, Xenia, 22 games, 30 hits, 69 AB, .435

Kenzie Culbertson, Fairborn, 19 games, 25 hits, 58 AB, .431

Zoe Lafferty, Yellow Springs, 11 games, 9 hits, 21 AB, .429

Camryn Joseph, Carroll, 18 games, 21 hits, 51 AB, .412

Kelsie Lemons, Yellow Springs, 13 games, 15 hits, 40 AB, .375

Beca Spencer, Yellow Springs, 11 games, 7 hits, 19 AB, .368

No Report: Cedarville, Greeneview

AREA BASEBALL TOP TEN

(As of Friday, May 4)

Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Average

1) Josh Rutan, Legacy Christian 10 games, 16 hits, 28 AB, .571

2) Cody Hocker, Beavercreek, 12 games, 8 hits, 17 AB, .471

3) Braden Norckauer, Bellbrook, 9 games, 5 hits, 11 AB, .455

4) Kahlil Lettice, Fairborn, 23 games, 28 hits, 63 AB, .444

5) Jake Maloney, Beavercreek, 16 games, 21 hits, 49 AB, .429

5) Corey Bennett, Beavercreek, 5 games, 3 hits, 7 AB, .429

7) Will Coleman, Fairborn, 24 games, 29 hits, 69 AB, .420

8) Adam Galle, Bellbrook, 24 games, 33 hits, 79 AB, .418

9) Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek, 20 games, 27 hits, 66 AB, .409

10) Hunter Warner, Fairborn, 24 games, 26 hits, 65 AB, .400

CONTENDERS

Clay Cash, Beavercreek, 21 games, 26 hits, 66 AB, .394

Andrew Trickett, Fairborn, 17 games, 12 hits, 31 AB, .387

Drew Dillon, Beavercreek, 15 games, 15 hits, 39 AB, .385

Trent Randall, Carroll, 8 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375

Aydan Evans, Xenia, 27 games, 32 hits, 87 AB, .368

Ben Borszcz, Bellbrook, 24 games, 26 hits, 72 AB, .361

Deuce Brown, Legacy Christian, 9 games, 10 hits, 28 AB, .357

Jacob Schmidt, Bellbrook, 13 games, 16 hits, 45 AB, .356

Steven Chapman, Carroll, 7 games, 6 hits, 17 AB, .353

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/FINAL-Louderback-Sponsor-OH-70044332-1.pdf http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/05/Top-Hitters-4×1.5_OH-SPAD0418110652-1.pdf

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Send your team’s top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. Regular season statistics only, please. In the final countdown, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game their team has played.

Send your team’s top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. Regular season statistics only, please. In the final countdown, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game their team has played.