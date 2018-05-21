Sports Digest

‘Creek, Bellbrook netters advance

CENTERVILLE — Singles players Austin Staiger of Beavercreek and Brayden Kopp of Bellbrook, along with the Beavercreek doubles team of Curtis Guthrie and Vinodh Enukonda, advanced out of boys high school tennis sectional tournament play, May 12 at Centerville High School.

In Saturday’s third place and sectional championship matches, Staiger defeated Kopp to win the Division I third-place singles match, by a 6-3, 7-5 score. The Guthrie-Enukonda senior doubles duo won their D-I third-place match 6-4, 6-4 over a pair from Springboro.

There were no Division II players from the Greene County area to advance.

Beavercreek wins two

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek High claimed two boys volleyball match wins May 12 in the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. The Beavers defeated Gahanna Lincoln 25-13, 26-24, 25-18, then defeated Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25-13, 25-21, 25-20.

Simon Ricks led the Beavers (18-6) with 10 kills, Jarrod Brown had 22 assists, Parker Mikesch had 14 digs and four serving aces and Adam Woolley came up with a pair of blocks in the win over Lincoln (15-9).

Against Walsh Jesuit (3-14), Riley Bell had 10 kills and two blocks, Brown dished out 27 assists, Ben Page had two service aces and Ricks bashed seven more kills.

Carroll basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting two basketball camps in June. The first camp is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 4-8 for boys in 2-5 grade. The second camp is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. June 11-15 for boys in 6-8 grade. Cost for each camp is $85, with registration taking place a half hour before each camp in the Carroll auxiliary gymnasium.

Players will receive instruction from varsity coaches and players, listen to guest speakers, receive T-shirts, and have fun while working hard at their basketball skills. Daily 5-on-5, 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 games will be played.

For more information, or to register online, visit carrollhs.org/2018summercamps.

Panthers defeat Beavercreek

CINCINNATI — In a battle between two state-ranked Division I powerhouses, No. 7 Beavercreek fell on the road to No. 3 Elder by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 on May 9. Top individual performances were turned in by Simon Ricks (nine kills), Jarrod Brown (21 assists), Parker Mikesch (12 digs) and Riley Bell (two blocks).

Beaavercreek (15-6) will host Walsh Jesuit and Gahanna Lincoln on Saturday, May 12, with the first matches set to begin at 10 a.m.

Xenia defeats Beavercreek in opener

XENIA — After 12th-seeded Beavercreek’s Tabitha Koetter singled home the Beavers’ go-ahead run in the first inning, Xenia, the No. 8 seed, regrouped to claim a 6-1 win in the opening round of the Division I high school softball sectional tournament, May 7 at Xenia High School.

Sydney Smith, Morgan Huffman and Kylee West each had two hits for the Buccaneers. Caity Moody was credited with the Xenia pitching win. She allowed five Beavercreek hits and the one run over seven innings pitched. Beavercreek then made up a regular season game May 8 at Springboro, losing 3-0. The Beavers ended their season with an 8-13 overall record.

Beavercreek defeats Lakota East

BEAVERCREEK — Riley Bell recorded 13 kills and four blocks, Parker Mikesch chased down 21 digs, and Jarrod Brown had 29 assists and three service aces in Beavercreek’s 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16 road win May 7 over Lakota East. Beavercreek is now 15-5 this season and ranked No. 7 in the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Division I state poll.

The Battlin’ Beavers are scheduled to play against Elder for their next match, a 7 p.m. contest on Wednesday, May 9 in Cincinnati.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.