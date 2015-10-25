Wreckless driver having emergency

Herald News Report

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Police Department worked to alleviate a situation that could have easily turned from bad to worse after they received a call from a motorist at approximately 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 that a white Cadillac was northbound on Interstate 675 and was being driven erratically.

The caller advised the department that the vehicle collided with a bridge and continued on, crossing over the shoulder and both northbound lanes. A Fairborn Officer located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle continued on, swerving and driving off the left side of roadway. The vehicle swerved back to the right lane and eventually drove off the road into the grass.

The officer utilized the patrol car to keep the Cadillac from returning to the roadway by pinning the side of the patrol car against the Cadillac. The driver of the Cadillac accelerated to break the car free, and drove around the patrol car and headed across northbound traffic towards the southbound lanes. At that point, the officer struck the Cadillac in the left front corner with his cruiser to block the Cadillac from driving any further.

The Officer made entry in the Cadillac and shut the vehicle off and immediately recognized the driver to have a medical emergency. Fairborn Medics responded and transported the driver to SOIN hospital.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

