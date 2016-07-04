Citizen’s police academy set

News-Current Report

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is accepting applications for our 14th session of the Citizen’s Police Academy. The Academy will be held 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings. The academy is eight weeks long and runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26.

The academy will cover a wide range of topics including departmental programs, investigations, K-9 and a firearm’s range. Registration is open to those who live or own a business in Beavercreek or Beavercreek Township.

Applications can be obtained on the Police Department’s website at www.beavercreekohio.gov or can be picked up at 1388 Research Park Drive. Deadline to register is Aug. 12. For more information contact the Academy Commander Sgt. Dan Krall at 937-426-1225.

Story courtesy of the Beavercreek Police Department.

