Beavercreek names new assistant superintendent

BEAVERCREEK — Jason Enix has been named assistant superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools.

Enix was previously principal of Lebanon Junior High School and assistant middle school principal in West Carrollton. Prior to moving into administration, Enix taught math and science.

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” he said. “I will serve a stellar district that has a high level of community involvement.”

Enix received a Master of Science in education and allied professions, his principal license, and his superintendent license while attending the University of Dayton.

“Our district and our community will be thrilled with Jason,” said Superintendent Paul Otten “He is a rising star capable of helping an already great district be even better.”

Enix, who previously lived in Beavercreek, is married to Angela and has children Cayden and Reegan.

Pending board of education approval at the July meeting, Enix will begin with Beavercreek City Schools Aug. 1.

Story courtesy of Beavercreek City Schools.

