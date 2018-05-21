Posted on by

Carroll class to graduate


Submitted photo The Carroll High School Class of 2018 Valedictorians and Salutatorians include: Quinn Retzloff, Peter Menart, Andy Barbaro, Maria Schlegel.

DAYTON — Carroll High School will host its Class of 2018 graduation 6 p.m. Friday, May 18 at Fairmont Trent Arena in Kettering.

This is the 54th graduating class with 153 graduates. The seniors received more than $13 million in scholarship awards and 96 percent will continue their education with 2 percent enlising in the United States military.

This years Valedictorians are: Maria Schlegel who will be attending Miami University; Quinn Retzloff who will be attending University of Notre Dame and Salutatorians: Peter Menart and Andy Barbaro will both be attending The Ohio State University.

