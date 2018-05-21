Class of 2018 graduates Saturday

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Class of 2018 will graduate 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Approximately 609 seniors will graduate as of press time. The class motto is “The Creek is Rising.”

This years’ Valedictorians: are: Vinodh Enukonda, Shwetha Bindhu, Ziyi Zuo and Brian Dong. The Class of 2018 Salutatorians are: Vania Jiao, Jeemi Shah, Diana Dinh, David Cohen, Amy Sihn, Stephanie Pierce, Megan Subr, Zhan Peng Kuang, William Chan and Ryan Hill.

Bindhu

Shwetha Bindhu will be attending the University of Cincinnati as a member of the medical sciences program. After undergraduate studies, Bindhu hopes to continue on to medical school to become an oncologist/OBGYN to then become involved in cancer research and with humanitarian work focused on giving aid to under-served/crisis area populations. The student has been involved in speech and debate and tennis.

Chan

William Chan will study chemical engineering at the University of Minnesota.

Cohen

David Cohen will attend Ohio State University to pursue degrees in aeronautical and mechanical engineering, with the aim of pursuing a master’s degree in one of those disciplines. He plans to get into rocket science.

Dinh

Diana Dinh will pursue a degree in pharmaceutical sciences at Purdue University and would like to use her education to advance medicine globally through pharmaceutical research. She participated in French Club.

Dong

Brian Dong plans to study computer science and engineering at Ohio State University with a goal to “leave a lasting contribution to society in the future.”

Enukonda

Vinodh Enukonda will attend the Ohio State University to study in the bio-medical sciences program and then medical school. The student participated in tennis and various school clubs.

Hill

Ryan Hill will attend the Ohio State University and double major in biochemistry and biology. His future plans include attending medical school to study radiology.

Jiao

Vania Jiao will pursue an engineering degree at the University of Southern California. The senior has played piano for 11 years and was on the high school varsity tennis team the past four years.

Kuang

Zhan Peng Kuang will attend Ohio State University to study biology with hopes to attend medical school to study pediatrics. Kuang participated in clubs, National Honor Society and the Beavercreek Marching Band.

Pierce

Stephanie Piecer served as the president of National Honor Society, along with participating in various other clubs and activities. As a member of the Girl Scouts for 12 years, she earned the Girl Scout Gold Award. She will be running cross country and track at Ohio University and studying exercise physiology as a student of its Honors Tutorial College.

Sihn

Amy Sihn will be attending Vanderbilt University to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. Sihn plans to pursue a masters and PhD and conduct research in engineering fields. She was a dancer, student teacher at Madonna’s School of Dance, concertmaster of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, played varsity tennis and conducted research at the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Shah

Jeemi Shah is a salutatorian for the Class of 2018.

Subr

Megan Subr will be attending the Ohio State University to major in neuroscience. She participated in school clubs, community service and work. She plans on staying active in college with campus clubs and research. She will pursue a doctorate of physical therapy with a goal of specializing in pediatric physical therapy.

Zuo

Ziyi Zuo will attend Carnegie Mellon University to major in electrical and computer engineering and computer science.