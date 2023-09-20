Five local schools in position for postseason berth in football rankings

XENIA — Xenia and Cedarville are the highest ranked Greene County teams in the initial OHSAA football computer rankings of the season released on Tuesday.

Five local schools would currently qualify for the playoffs at the halfway point of the season. Xenia is ranked fourth in Region 8 for Division II schools, while Cedarville is the same in D-VII, R28.

Beavercreek in D-I, and Bellbrook and Carroll in D-III also would have their seasons extended as of today.

The top-16 teams in each region qualify for the postseason. The higher ranked team is designated as the home team in each matchup during the first two rounds, with neutral sites determined in subsequent rounds. Team points are determined in a formula using a combination of team wins and those opponents’ victories against other teams.

Division I, Region 2 — 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-0) 14.45, 2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-1) 10.95, 3. Perrysburg (5-0) 10.75, 4. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-1) 10.2, 5. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 10.1, 6. Centerville (4-1) 9.65, 7. Findlay (4-1) 9.5, 8. Kettering Fairmont (3-2) 7.45, 9. Delaware Hayes (4-1) 7.25, 10. Tol. Whitmer (3-2) 6.5, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-3) 5.6, 12. Dublin Jerome (2-3) 4.35, 13. Springfield (2-3) 4.3347, 14. Miamisburg (3-2) 4.25, 15. Marysville (2-3) 3.2, 16. Beavercreek (2-3) 2.1, 17. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-4) 1.9061

Division II, Region 8 — 1. Cin. Winton Woods (5-0) 11, 2. Cin. Anderson (4-1) 9.9, 3. Cin. Withrow (4-1) 9.15, 4. Xenia (4-1) 8.8, 5. Clayton Northmont (3-2) 8.704, 6. Cin. LaSalle (4-1) 7.2469, 7. Troy (4-1) 7.2293, 8. Kings Mills Kings (3-2) 7, 9. Harrison (3-2) 6.2, 10. Loveland (2-3) 5.65, 11. Sidney (3-2) 5.25, 12. Lima Senior (3-2) 5.2, 13. Cin. Turpin (2-3) 3.8, 14. Riverside Stebbins (2-3) 3.5, 15. Oxford Talawanda (1-4) 2.25, 16. Trenton Edgewood (1-4) 1.75, 17. Day. Belmont (1-3) 1.25, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-4) 1.2, 19. Fairborn (1-4) 1.1, 19. Piqua (1-4) 1.1

Division III, Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (5-0) 11.5, 2. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-1) 9.65, 3. Trotwood-Madison (3-2) 8.3, 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-1) 7.95, 5. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-1) 7.7828, 6. Wilmington (4-1) 7.2, 7. Celina (4-1) 7.05, 8. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 6.45, 9. New Richmond (4-1) 6.2, 10. Elida (4-1) 5.6, 11. Wapakoneta (3-2) 4.9, 12. Day. Carroll (2-3) 4.65, 13. Bellbrook (2-3) 4.45, 14. Monroe (2-3) 4.35, 15. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-3) 4, 16. Day. Oakwood (2-3) 3.5, 17. Hillsboro (2-3) 3.3, 18. Cin. Hughes (1-4) 2.2224, 19. Mount Orab Western Brown (1-4) 2.1, 20. Cin. Woodward (1-4) 1.7586

Division V, Region 20 — 1. Germantown Valley View (5-0) 10.25, 2. Waynesville (4-1) 8.85, 3. Brookville (4-1) 7.1, 4. Middletown Madison (4-1) 7, 5. Springfield Northeastern (4-1) 5.65, 6. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2) 5.15, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (3-2) 5.05, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2) 4.85, 9. Cin. Mariemont (3-2) 4.55, 10. Blanchester (3-2) 4.5, 11. Casstown Miami East (3-2) 4.25, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-2) 4.2152, 13. Carlisle (2-3) 3.85, 14. Bethel-Tate (2-3) 3.35, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (2-2) 3.2778, 16. Cin. Madeira (2-3) 3.25, 17. Springfield Northwestern (2-3) 3.15, 18. Williamsport Westfall (2-3) 2.85, 19. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-3) 2.3576, 20. Jamestown Greeneview (2-3) 2.25

Division VII, Region 28 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 9.6, 2. Ansonia (5-0) 8.75, 3. DeGraff Riverside (4-1) 7, 4. Cedarville (4-1) 6.3, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-1) 5.4306, 6. Cin. College Preparatory (4-1) 5.0979, 7. Minster (4-1) 4.9, 8. Bradford (3-1) 4.7037, 9. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-2) 4.7, 10. Mechanicsburg (3-2) 4.6, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-2) 4.55, 12. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-2) 4.35, 13. New Bremen (2-3) 3.5, 14. Fort Loramie (2-3) 2.35, 15. St. Henry (1-4) 1.45, 16. Fayetteville-Perry (1-4) 1.104, 17. Lockland (1-3) 1, 18. Springfield Cath. Central (1-4) 0.9, 18. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-4) 0.9, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-4) 0.8