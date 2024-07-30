Home 2024 Fair 2024 Fair By News Engin - July 30, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Scott Halasz | Greene County News Kendal Bertelson answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. Bertelson was named 2024 fair princess. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Karissa Allen answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. Allen was queen runner-up. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Gracie Heider answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. She was named 2024 fair queen. Steven Wright | Greene County News Residents and fans filled the grandstands Sunday event to get in view for the calf scramble event. Steven Wright | Greene County News It’s never a bad time to get some ice cream. It will be a popular attraction this week with temperatures and humidity expected to be high. Steven Wright | Greene County News Kids got in some extra practice so their showman skills are sharp this week. Steven Wright | Greene County News Youngsters who may want to compete in the calf scramble in future years got a front row seat of the action. Steven Wright | Greene County News Everyone stands at attention as the national anthem is performed to begin the fair. Steven Wright | Greene County New Is the fair open? Then it’s a great time to chow down on some fair food. Steven Wright | Greene County New The fairgrounds has new digital signs which should make it easier to navigate around the area. Steven Wright | Greene County News The infield was packed as usual in anticipation of the kiddy and senior calf scramble events to kick off the fair. Ethan Charles | Greene County News These kids got to learn and experiment with different cupcake decorating techniques Ethan Charles | Greene County News Kids got to try their cupcakes after decorating. Ethan Charles | Greene County News The Cloverbud Kids had a blast decorating their treats Monday morning. Ethan Charles | Greene County News The Cloverbuds cupcake decorating event was instructed and supervised by the Ohio State University Greene County Extension. Fun at the fair. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ernie Spracklen takes the top market sheep showmanship prize McQueen wins Western and Fun Horse Show Weather Xenia mist enter location 72.4 ° F 74.2 ° 70.7 ° 93 % 2.6mph 100 % Fri 84 ° Sat 84 ° Sun 84 ° Mon 87 ° Tue 93 °