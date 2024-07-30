Flowers in full bloom cover the site which delights the nectar-seeking bumblebees. Gladiolas are in full bloom at the ranch. Flowers of every color, shape, and size can be found in the gardens. Coneflowers draw the attention of a Monarch butterfly near the waystation at the park. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News One of many gardens featured at James Ranch Park on Fairground Road.

XENIA — A large plot of land located at James Ranch Park on Fairground Road is dedicated to native plants, unusual plants, and a Monarch butterfly waystation all in the hope of educating the public and making a stroll through the gardens a fun and relaxing experience.

The four-acre park features the James family home — a 19th century farmhouse, spring house, pond, and gazebo — including access to the bike trail and well-maintained scenic gardens. The gardens are maintained separately by volunteer master gardeners who each tend to a designated spot of the main garden.

Greene County Parks & Trails awards the Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Office an annual grant in which to reimburse the gardeners for the perennial plants they purchase each year as well as compost, top soil, mulch, garden tools, garden signs, etc.

“Greene County Parks & Trails are a great partner — they are fabulous to work with,” said Kim Hupman, horticulture program assistant, OSU Extension office. “They redid the fencing around the garden and the borders, they took down the old gazebo and put up a new one and they’ve helped with other projects. Greene County Parks & Trails approached us about wanting to re-establish a relationship with the master gardener volunteers. The gardens do represent what the gardeners had in mind for the place. Each part of the main garden represents different passions of the gardeners.”

Hupman said that the Ohio Native Plant garden is always revolving — with asters and goldenrod added in the fall. Most of the small gardens (within the designated garden area) display signs and some plants/flowers are easily identifiable such as coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, roses, sunflowers, and many more.

Gardens have been named according to the plants showcased and the preferences of the gardener involved. In addition to an Ohio Native Plant Garden other favorites include a Drought Tolerant Garden, Cutting Garden, Circle Rose Garden, Dahlia Garden, White and Blue Garden, Ryan’s Butterfly Garden, Culinary Herb Garden, Pergola Garden, Fairy Garden, Cosmos Garden, and a Happiness Cottage Garden.

Rare plants such as a large red dragon arum and a gigantic banana tree stand out on their own and attract visitors who have not encountered these types of plants or flowers.

The Monarch Butterfly Waystation in the James Ranch garden endeavors to create, conserve, and protect Monarch habitats. The waystation provides resources necessary for monarchs to produce successive generations and sustain their migration, Without milkweeds throughout their spring and summer breeding areas and nectar from flowers, fall migratory Monarchs would not be able to their long journey to overwintering grounds in Mexico.

The waystation at the James Ranch homestead provides milkweeds, nectar sources, and shelter needed to sustain the Monarchs. The site has been certified and registered by Monarch Watch as an official Monarch Waystation.

