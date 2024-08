Egg toss winners in the kids division were Charlie Rich and Landon Bowers. Winners in the adult portion were Landon Hallam and Jacob Blocher. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Kids take off during the spoon race at the Greene County Fair Sunday. Look mom, no hands. Adults had a chance to compete in the egg toss. They had varying degrees of success.

Egg toss winners in the kids division were Charlie Rich and Landon Bowers. Winners in the adult portion were Landon Hallam and Jacob Blocher.

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Kids take off during the spoon race at the Greene County Fair Sunday.

Look mom, no hands.

Adults had a chance to compete in the egg toss. They had varying degrees of success.